Schiess leads CFSCC Retreat ceremony

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander, led a CFSCC formation during a Retreat ceremony, conducted by members of the Vandenberg Base Honor Guard team, Aug. 31, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The Retreat ceremony serves a twofold purpose. It signals the end of the official duty day and serves as a ceremony for paying respect to the flag. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

