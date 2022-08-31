Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schiess leads CFSCC Retreat ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    Schiess leads CFSCC Retreat ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander, led a CFSCC formation during a Retreat ceremony, conducted by members of the Vandenberg Base Honor Guard team, Aug. 31, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The Retreat ceremony serves a twofold purpose. It signals the end of the official duty day and serves as a ceremony for paying respect to the flag. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:40
    Photo ID: 7398835
    VIRIN: 220831-X-VE588-2044
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schiess leads CFSCC Retreat ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Flag
    Retreat
    CFSCC
    Schiess

