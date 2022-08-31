U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander, led a CFSCC formation during a Retreat ceremony, conducted by members of the Vandenberg Base Honor Guard team, Aug. 31, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The Retreat ceremony serves a twofold purpose. It signals the end of the official duty day and serves as a ceremony for paying respect to the flag. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7398840
|VIRIN:
|220831-X-VE588-2109
|Resolution:
|5348x3565
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schiess leads CFSCC Retreat ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
