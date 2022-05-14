Przyborowski Retires from Service

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Norma Przyborowski of the 253rd Command and Control Group, Wyoming Air National Guard, retires from military service during a ceremony at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 14, 2022 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

