    Przyborowski Retires from Service [Image 9 of 14]

    Przyborowski Retires from Service

    WY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Norma Przyborowski of the 253rd Command and Control Group, Wyoming Air National Guard, retires from military service during a ceremony at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 14, 2022 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:32
    Photo ID: 7398378
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-KB070-0270
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: WY, US
    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Wyoming National Guard
    Air Force
    Retirement

