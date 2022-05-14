Przyborowski Retires from Service

Senior Master Sgt. Norma Przyborowski, 253rd Command and Control Group, Wyoming Air National Guard, is joined by family and friends during her retirement ceremony Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo., May 14, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7398377
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-KB070-0225
|Resolution:
|7483x4989
|Size:
|19.43 MB
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
