U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Norma Przyborowski of the 253rd Command and Control Group, Wyoming Air National Guard, retires from military service during a ceremony at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 14, 2022 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7398376
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-KB070-0121
|Resolution:
|8249x5499
|Size:
|27.46 MB
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Przyborowski Retires from Service [Image 14 of 14], by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT