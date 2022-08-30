AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts

Ms. Barbara Hughes, USAID senior development advisor to U.S. Africa Command, admires a young student’s seamstress design at the DREAMS Initiative during a U. S. Africa Command delegation visit to Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 30, 2022. The DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe) Initiative seeks to reduce HIV infection among adolescence girls and young women, funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program. (Department of Defense photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

