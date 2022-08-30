Ms. Barbara Hughes, USAID senior development advisor to U.S. Africa Command, admires a young student’s seamstress design at the DREAMS Initiative during a U. S. Africa Command delegation visit to Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 30, 2022. The DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe) Initiative seeks to reduce HIV infection among adolescence girls and young women, funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program. (Department of Defense photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 06:45
|Photo ID:
|7397714
|VIRIN:
|300922-A-DO492-0003
|Resolution:
|5367x3832
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|NA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT