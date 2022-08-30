AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts

Members of a U. S. Africa Command delegation meet with members of the DREAMS Initiative, The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program, during a visit to Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 30, 2022. The delegation included Amb. Andrew Young, U.S. Africa Command deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement, and Ms. Barbara Hughes, USAID senior development advisor to U.S. Africa Command. Through PEPFAR the U.S. helps with HIV testing and referral for treatment, development efforts that support defense to limit the HIV/AIDS impact on African militaries. (Department of Defense photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

