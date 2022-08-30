AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts

Amb. Andrew Young, U.S. Africa Command deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement, Ms. Barbara Hughes, USAID senior development advisor to U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Peter Bailey, U.S. Africa Command deputy director for Strategy, Engagement and Programs, take a selfie with members of the DREAMS Initiative during a visit to Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 30, 2022. The DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe) Initiative seeks to reduce HIV infection among adolescence girls and young women, funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program. (Department of Defense photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

