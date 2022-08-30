Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts [Image 2 of 4]

    AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts

    NAMIBIA

    08.30.2022

    U.S. Africa Command

    Amb. Andrew Young, U.S. Africa Command deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement, Ms. Barbara Hughes, USAID senior development advisor to U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Peter Bailey, U.S. Africa Command deputy director for Strategy, Engagement and Programs, take a selfie with members of the DREAMS Initiative during a visit to Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 30, 2022. The DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe) Initiative seeks to reduce HIV infection among adolescence girls and young women, funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program. (Department of Defense photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 06:45
    This work, AFRICOM delegation visits Namibia to develop security cooperation, partnership efforts [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    development
    U.S. Africa Command
    security cooperation
    Namibia

