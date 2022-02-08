U.S. Airmen assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron and Soldiers with USAG Benelux and 39th Strategic Signal Battalion exit a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after an orientation flight, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 04:03 Photo ID: 7397628 VIRIN: 220802-A-BD610-1181 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.57 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.