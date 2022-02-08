A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft takes off with Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron and Soldiers, assigned to local units, who perform an orientation flight, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

