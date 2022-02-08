Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base [Image 8 of 14]

    Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Tepedino, assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, performs a hand signal as a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft transport some of her peers and Soldiers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 04:03
    Photo ID: 7397619
    VIRIN: 220802-A-BD610-1162
    Resolution: 7363x4909
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    424th Air Base Squadron
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

