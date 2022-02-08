U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Tepedino, assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, watches a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft transport some of her peers and Soldiers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 04:02
|Photo ID:
|7397618
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-BD610-1152
|Resolution:
|7935x5290
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
