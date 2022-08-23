Staff Sgt. Charles Bush of the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, gives Soldiers a brief before stepping off on the Camp Casey land navigation course, August 23rd, 2022. During this event, Soldiers are expected to find four out of five points within three hours to meet Expert Soldier Badge standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

