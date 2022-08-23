ESB Preparation

Sgt. Woonghee Choi of the 55th Engineer Mobility Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, mentors a Soldier on how to use a protractor to measure the distance between two known points on August 23rd, 2022. Soldiers from the Battalion traveled to Camp Casey to train on the land navigation course in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

