    ESB Preparation [Image 1 of 4]

    ESB Preparation

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Woonghee Choi of the 55th Engineer Mobility Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, mentors a Soldier on how to use a protractor to measure the distance between two known points on August 23rd, 2022. Soldiers from the Battalion traveled to Camp Casey to train on the land navigation course in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 03:29
    Photo ID: 7397568
    VIRIN: 220823-A-KC276-1007
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, ESB Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

