    Land Navigation Skills [Image 3 of 4]

    Land Navigation Skills

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, successfully find their point on the Camp Casey land navigation course, August 23rd, 2022. Some key tasks the Soldiers practiced were plotting points on a map, shooting a back azimuth, calculating distance, resection, intersection, terrain association and proper compass techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

