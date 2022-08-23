Land Navigation Skills

Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, successfully find their point on the Camp Casey land navigation course, August 23rd, 2022. Some key tasks the Soldiers practiced were plotting points on a map, shooting a back azimuth, calculating distance, resection, intersection, terrain association and proper compass techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

