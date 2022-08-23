Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, successfully find their point on the Camp Casey land navigation course, August 23rd, 2022. Some key tasks the Soldiers practiced were plotting points on a map, shooting a back azimuth, calculating distance, resection, intersection, terrain association and proper compass techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 03:29
|Photo ID:
|7397570
|VIRIN:
|220823-A-KC276-1038
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Land Navigation Skills [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preparing for the Expert Soldier Badge
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT