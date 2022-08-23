Map Training

A Soldier of the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, plots points on a map at the Camp Casey land navigation course, August 23rd, 2022. Soldiers from the battalion conducted both daytime and nighttime land navigation trials to sharpen their skills for the upcoming Expert Soldier Badge competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

