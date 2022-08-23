Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Map Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Map Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    A Soldier of the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, plots points on a map at the Camp Casey land navigation course, August 23rd, 2022. Soldiers from the battalion conducted both daytime and nighttime land navigation trials to sharpen their skills for the upcoming Expert Soldier Badge competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 03:29
    Photo ID: 7397569
    VIRIN: 220823-A-KC276-1022
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Map Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESB Preparation
    Map Training
    Land Navigation Skills
    ESB Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preparing for the Expert Soldier Badge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Champions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT