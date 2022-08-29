Josh Baker, a University of Arizona football player, pulls a row machine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Players came to the base and competed against explosive ordnance disposal, security forces, and rescue squadron Airmen during their visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. S.A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7397269 VIRIN: 220829-F-IH072-1233 Resolution: 3000x4200 Size: 4.82 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.