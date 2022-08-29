Jerry Roberts, a University of Arizona Wildcats football player, runs away from a 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog during a demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Players from the university came to the base and participated in a challenge against Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. S.A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7397268
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-IH072-1086
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
