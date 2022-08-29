Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 1 of 4]

    University of Arizona players compete against Airmen

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    University of Arizona Wildcats football players stand on a football field at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Players came to the base and competed against explosive ordnance disposal, security forces, and rescue squadron Airmen during their visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. S.A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    Football
    Rescue
    air force
    Security Forces
    Arizona
    EOD

