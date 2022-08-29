U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber, 355th Wing public affairs specialist, dons a bomb suit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Weber had the opportunity to wear the suit during a base community event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. S.A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7397267
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-IH072-1489
|Resolution:
|3000x4200
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS
