Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7397267 VIRIN: 220829-F-IH072-1489 Resolution: 3000x4200 Size: 3.85 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, University of Arizona players compete against Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.