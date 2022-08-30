A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018! (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7397137 VIRIN: 220830-F-XI961-1013 Resolution: 1958x2741 Size: 2.14 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SpaceX’s Starlink Group 3-4 Launches Successfully [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.