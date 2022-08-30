A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018! (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7397136
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-XI961-1007
|Resolution:
|2600x3639
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SpaceX’s Starlink Group 3-4 Launches Successfully [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
