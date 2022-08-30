Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpaceX’s Starlink Group 3-4 Launches Successfully [Image 4 of 4]

    SpaceX’s Starlink Group 3-4 Launches Successfully

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018! (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

