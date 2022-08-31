Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation [Image 4 of 4]

    JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    A signed proclamation to designate September as Suicide Prevention Month sits on display at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 31, 2022. Though suicide prevention is emphasized in September, it is a Department of Defense priority throughout the year. The DoD is fully committed to preventing suicide among service members, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7397130
    VIRIN: 220831-F-BC346-1078
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 847.28 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation
    JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation
    JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation
    JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AF75 #PoweredbyAirmen #PoweredbyInnovation #PoweredbyAirPower #AFHeritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT