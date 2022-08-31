JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation

Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, signs a Suicide Prevention Month proclamation at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 31, 2022. The Department of Defense and JBA observe Suicide Prevention Month in September to bring forth awareness and to educate our military community about suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

