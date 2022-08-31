JBA leadership sign Suicide Prevention Month proclamation

Maj. Gen. Keith MacDonald, Air National Guard Readiness Center commander, along with other JBA leadership, signs the Suicide Prevention Month proclamation, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 31, 2022. September is designated as Suicide Prevention Month, a time when the Department of Defense brings added attention to the complex issue of suicide and emphasizes the valuable resources and support available year-round for active duty service members and their families, veterans, retirees and DoD civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by AIrman 1st Class Austin Pate)

