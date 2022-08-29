U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks to Airmen at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022. Sharp and the Wing Commander, Col. George Watkins, traveled to Eglin to connect with the Airmen geographically separated from the Wing and hear their concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 17:30 Photo ID: 7397093 VIRIN: 220829-F-FN051-1136 Resolution: 5945x3963 Size: 1.93 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th FW Commander All Call [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.