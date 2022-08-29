Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th FW Commander All Call [Image 2 of 4]

    325th FW Commander All Call

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Airmen at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022. Watkins held an All Call with members of Team Tyndall currently assigned to Eglin to discuss the future of the units geographically separated there and answer questions Airmen may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

