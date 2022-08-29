U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Airmen at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022. Watkins held an All Call with members of Team Tyndall currently assigned to Eglin to discuss the future of the units geographically separated there and answer questions Airmen may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7397090
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-FN051-1074
|Resolution:
|6369x4246
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 325th FW Commander All Call [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT