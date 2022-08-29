Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th FW Commander All Call [Image 1 of 4]

    325th FW Commander All Call

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Airmen at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022. Watkins, who took command of the 325th FW in June, held three All Calls throughout the day to keep Airmen informed and prepared for future changes happening while he is leading the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 17:30
    Photo ID: 7397089
    VIRIN: 220829-F-FN051-1031
    Resolution: 6434x4289
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW Commander All Call [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ACC
    Tyndall
    All Call

