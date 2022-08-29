U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Heath Ilderton, 325th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, speaks to 325th Fighter Wing leadership during an All Call at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022. Leadership traveled from Tyndall AFB to Eglin to host the All Call which focused on the future of the 325th FW and the Agile Combat Employment construct the unit is transforming into. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 17:30 Photo ID: 7397092 VIRIN: 220829-F-FN051-1129 Resolution: 7314x4876 Size: 1.83 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th FW Commander All Call [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.