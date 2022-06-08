Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 4 of 4]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Aaron Walker 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division utilize an M1A1 Abrams to conduct survivability movements in response to IDF during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Walker, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:50
    Photo ID: 7396988
    VIRIN: 220806-A-AR445-1129
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aaron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09
    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09
    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09
    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M1A1 Abrams
    Maintenance
    Maintainers
    Convoy Movement
    Tank Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT