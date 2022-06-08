U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division utilize an M1A1 Abrams to conduct survivability movements in response to IDF during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Walker, Operations Group, National Training Center)

