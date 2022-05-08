Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 1 of 4]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Pvt. James Robinson 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division travel in a convoy to deliver supplies during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Robinson, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    VIRIN: 220805-A-CG292-0087
    convoy
    sustainment
    fort irwin
    national training center
    logistics
    convoy operations

