    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 3 of 4]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Pvt. James Robinson 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division load equipment in preparation for moving out to the training area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Robinson, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7396981
    VIRIN: 220805-A-CG292-0099
    Resolution: 3061x3634
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 James Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    logistics
    sustainers
    training operations
    maintenance
    maintainers
    equipment loading

