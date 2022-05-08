U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division load equipment in preparation for moving out to the training area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Robinson, Operations Group, National Training Center)

