    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 2 of 4]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Geordan Tyquiengco 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuver a M88A2 Hercules Recovery Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daymeon Evans, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7396980
    VIRIN: 220805-A-UI106-1002
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Geordan Tyquiengco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Irwin
    vehicle recovery
    maintenance
    Maintainers
    Rotation 22-09

