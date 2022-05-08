U.S. Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuver a M88A2 Hercules Recovery Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daymeon Evans, Operations Group, National Training Center)
