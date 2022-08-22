Fairchild Air Force Base personnel tour the base with retired Gen. John Shaud, former 92nd Bombardment wing commander, and his spouse at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 22, 2022. Shaud had not returned to Fairchild Air Force Base since his departure in 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7396977 VIRIN: 220822-F-XR671-1155 Resolution: 5623x3741 Size: 2.41 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.