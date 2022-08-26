Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild

    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey | Retired Gen. John Shaud, former 92nd Bombardment wing commander, tours Fairchild's...... read more read more

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fairchild Air Force Base hosted retired Gen. John Shaud for a base tour, Aug. 22, 2022.

    In June 1978, Shaud assumed command of the 92nd Bombardment Wing at Fairchild AFB and served as the wing commander until June 1980.

    “It was a wonderful recollection of memories from back in the day with the 92nd Bombardment Wing,” said Shaud.

    Shaud graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, in 1956 and entered pilot training in August 1956 to become a B-47 Stratojet pilot. He quickly climbed the ranks becoming the 92nd BW commander in 1978 and would retire as the chief of staff at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in 1991.

    During his command at Fairchild, Shaud promoted a culture of innovation and encouraged Airmen to bring him their ideas on improving the base, the mission, and even the Air Force.

    “It’s essential, particularly in the military, to ensure we stay caught up or even a little bit ahead for the next crisis,” said Shaud.

    Shaud’s empowerment of Airmen and their ideas helped lay a foundation for the Air Force’s current culture of innovating to win, which paved the way for the creation of Fairchild’s Innovation Cell.

    “The ability to innovate will allow the United States to remain a world power,” said Maj. Sean Edwards, 92nd ARW IC chief innovation project manager. “We can do more than meet requirements by expanding capabilities for future operations.”

    Even though innovation cells are a relatively new concept to Shaud, he explained his support of them because of their ability to bring Airmen from every corner together for one task.

    “The end goal of Fairchild’s wing Innovation cell is to make Fairchild a robust problem-solving institution that leads the Air Force in technology, training, quality of life, and mission execution,” said Edwards.

    Team Fairchild boasts a vast history of excellence, and having retired General John Shaud visit Fairchild provided the base an opportunity to reflect on its proud heritage which continues to show itself across the 92nd Air Refueling Wing today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:48
    Story ID: 428439
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild
    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild
    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild
    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commander
    Fairchild
    innovation
    visit
    General Shaud

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT