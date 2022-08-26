Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild

Fairchild Air Force Base hosted retired Gen. John Shaud for a base tour, Aug. 22, 2022.



In June 1978, Shaud assumed command of the 92nd Bombardment Wing at Fairchild AFB and served as the wing commander until June 1980.



“It was a wonderful recollection of memories from back in the day with the 92nd Bombardment Wing,” said Shaud.



Shaud graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, in 1956 and entered pilot training in August 1956 to become a B-47 Stratojet pilot. He quickly climbed the ranks becoming the 92nd BW commander in 1978 and would retire as the chief of staff at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in 1991.



During his command at Fairchild, Shaud promoted a culture of innovation and encouraged Airmen to bring him their ideas on improving the base, the mission, and even the Air Force.



“It’s essential, particularly in the military, to ensure we stay caught up or even a little bit ahead for the next crisis,” said Shaud.



Shaud’s empowerment of Airmen and their ideas helped lay a foundation for the Air Force’s current culture of innovating to win, which paved the way for the creation of Fairchild’s Innovation Cell.



“The ability to innovate will allow the United States to remain a world power,” said Maj. Sean Edwards, 92nd ARW IC chief innovation project manager. “We can do more than meet requirements by expanding capabilities for future operations.”



Even though innovation cells are a relatively new concept to Shaud, he explained his support of them because of their ability to bring Airmen from every corner together for one task.



“The end goal of Fairchild’s wing Innovation cell is to make Fairchild a robust problem-solving institution that leads the Air Force in technology, training, quality of life, and mission execution,” said Edwards.



Team Fairchild boasts a vast history of excellence, and having retired General John Shaud visit Fairchild provided the base an opportunity to reflect on its proud heritage which continues to show itself across the 92nd Air Refueling Wing today.

