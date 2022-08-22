Retired Gen. John Shaud, former 92nd Bombardment wing commander, speaks with Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 92nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 22, 2022. Shaud’s last act as the wing commander of the 92nd Bombardment Wing was coordinating the response to the Mount Saint Helens eruption in May 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7396975 VIRIN: 220822-F-XR671-1107 Resolution: 5412x3601 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.