Retired Gen. John Shaud, former 92nd Bombardment wing commander, and his spouse receive a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 22, 2022. Shaud had not returned to Fairchild Air Force Base since his departure in 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild
