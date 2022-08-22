Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild [Image 2 of 4]

    Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Gen. John Shaud, former 92nd Bombardment wing commander, and his spouse receive a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 22, 2022. Shaud had not returned to Fairchild Air Force Base since his departure in 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7396976
    VIRIN: 220822-F-XR671-1138
    Resolution: 5317x3538
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former 92nd Bombardment Wing commander, retired General Shaud visits Fairchild [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

