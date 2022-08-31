Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    083122-A-ZN169-214 [Image 5 of 9]

    083122-A-ZN169-214

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, middle right, salutes during the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly assumed command of the installatin.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:06
    Photo ID: 7396719
    VIRIN: 083122-A-ZN169-214
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Kelly
    Army Training Center
    CIMT

