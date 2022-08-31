Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    083122-A-ZN169-216

    083122-A-ZN169-216

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony Aug. 31 at Victory Field. Kelly assumed command of the post from Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis during the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Kelly
    Army Training Center
    CIMT

