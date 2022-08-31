083122-A-ZN169-216

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony Aug. 31 at Victory Field. Kelly assumed command of the post from Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis during the event.
