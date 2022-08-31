Soldiers of Fort Jackson salute during the opening moments of a change of command ceremony at Fort Jackson's Victory Field, Aug. 31. Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly assumed command of Fort Jackson from Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7396718
|VIRIN:
|083122-A-ZN169-202
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 083122-A-ZN169-202 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT