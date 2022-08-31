083122-A-ZN169-202

Soldiers of Fort Jackson salute during the opening moments of a change of command ceremony at Fort Jackson's Victory Field, Aug. 31. Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly assumed command of Fort Jackson from Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis during the ceremony.

