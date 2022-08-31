Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly salutes the troops for the first time as Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander Aug. 31 during a change of command ceremony at Victory Field.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7396721
|VIRIN:
|083122-A-ZN169-241
|Resolution:
|1734x2496
|Size:
|541.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 083122-A-ZN169-241 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
