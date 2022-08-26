U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Hall, left, deputy joint base commander and commander of the 627th Air Base Group, congratulates Lt. Col. Kristina Dempsey, commander of the 627th Communications Squadron, after assuming command during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. The 627th CS provides world-class communications support, enabling mission partner success across JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7396205
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-CR035-1004
|Resolution:
|1866x1239
|Size:
|348.5 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
