U.S. Airmen with the 627th Air Base Group, and their families, gather for the 627th Communications Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristina Dempsey assumed command of the 627th CS; responsible for providing world-class communications support which enables mission partner success across JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7396202
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-CR035-1001
|Resolution:
|2888x1736
|Size:
|514.66 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
