    627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 627th Air Base Group, and their families, gather for the 627th Communications Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristina Dempsey assumed command of the 627th CS; responsible for providing world-class communications support which enables mission partner success across JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7396202
    VIRIN: 220826-F-CR035-1001
    Resolution: 2888x1736
    Size: 514.66 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    comm
    62nd Airlift Wing
    627th Air Base Group
    627th Communications Squadron

