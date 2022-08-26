U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Hall, deputy joint base commander and commander of the 627th Air Base Group, gives remarks during the 627th Communications Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. The 627th CS provides world-class communications support, enabling mission partner success across JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:39 Photo ID: 7396203 VIRIN: 220826-F-CR035-1002 Resolution: 2585x1684 Size: 311.3 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.