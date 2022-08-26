627th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Hall, deputy joint base commander and commander of the 627th Air Base Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Kristina Dempsey, commander of the 627th Communications Squadron, as she assumes command of the 627th CS at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. The 627th CS provides world-class communications support, enabling mission partner success across JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

