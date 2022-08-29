Senior Airman Tyler Lockhart, assigned to the 42nd Security Forces Squadron,Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, salutes an officer after checking their ID at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022. Every Airman and Guardian is essential to the success of Integrated Base Defense, no matter their Air Force Specialty Code or rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:23 Photo ID: 7395898 VIRIN: 220829-F-YT894-1219 Resolution: 7433x4955 Size: 13.02 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.