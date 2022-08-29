Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense [Image 1 of 5]

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ty Napier, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Capa, 52nd SFS MWD, patrol the main gate at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2022. Integrated Base Defense is a multifaceted program requiring the work of all Airmen, human or not. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    deterrence
    52 FW
    Security Forces
    Integrated Base Defense

