Senior Airman Ty Napier, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Capa, 52nd SFS MWD, patrol the main gate at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2022. Integrated Base Defense is a multifaceted program requiring the work of all Airmen, human or not. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7395896
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-YT894-1200
|Resolution:
|5768x3845
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
